Doctors Recommend Stopping Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Prior To Surgery To Avoid Complications

Doctors are advising patients on weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy to stop taking them before elective surgery to reduce the risk of serious health complications.

What Happened: The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) released interim guidance suggesting that patients on these drugs should stop taking them before elective surgeries, which are non-emergency procedures such as kidney stone removal, joint replacement, and cosmetic surgery, CNBC reports.

The guidance reflects concerns related to delayed stomach emptying, a side effect of these drugs, which could cause patients undergoing anesthesia to experience nausea, vomiting, and aspiration.

Why It Matters: The ASA’s guidance comes as these drugs have seen a surge in popularity for their weight loss benefits. As Benzinga reported, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic has shown promising weight-loss results in late-stage trials. However, the potential for misuse and the inconvenience of the required daily routine have raised concerns.

Despite the potential for weight loss, the ultimate goal should be overall health. The weight-loss drugs alone do not guarantee good health, and exercise and nutrition still matter. Rapid weight loss can lead to loss of lean muscle mass, making strength training especially important. A balanced diet is also necessary to provide nutrients and fuel the body, as Benzinga reported.

Under the ASA’s guidance, people taking these drugs on a daily basis should skip treatment on the day of elective surgery. Those taking the drugs weekly should stop treatment a week before the scheduled surgery.

