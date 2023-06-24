This New Drug May Be Even Stronger Than Ozempic For Weight Loss, Clinical Trial Shows - BI

A new clinical trial has shown that Mounjaro, a diabetes drug similar to Ozempic and Wegovy, could be a game-changer in the field of weight loss, Insider reports.

Mounjaro, developed by Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, was approved for treating type 2 diabetes in May 2022. The latest data suggests that it is highly effective at helping overweight people with diabetes lose a significant amount of weight. The drug also showed potential in reducing the risk of other chronic diseases and, in some cases, even putting diabetes into remission.

In the 72-week trial involving overweight diabetics, nearly half of the patients on a 15mg dose of Mounjaro lost at least 15% of their body weight. This level of weight loss is comparable to a 2021 study of Ozempic in patients without diabetes, indicating that Mounjaro could be a more potent weight loss drug.

However, Mounjaro is not suitable for everyone. Side effects such as nausea, gastrointestinal issues, fatigue, and hair loss were more common with Mounjaro than with Ozempic, especially during the early phases of the trial.

Despite the promising results, access to Mounjaro is currently limited due to its high cost and lack of insurance coverage. The out-of-pocket costs for such injectable drugs can exceed $1,000 a month.

