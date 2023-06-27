Ozempic Overshadowed As Eli Lilly's Retatrutide Promises Unprecedented Weight Loss: Bloomberg

Groundbreaking data from Eli Lilly & Co. LLY has sparked a new conversation about obesity treatments, with their experimental drug, retatrutide, showing astonishing weight loss results, Bloomberg reports.

Unprecedented Weight Loss

Retatrutide has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in a mid-stage study, with most participants losing nearly a quarter of their body weight, and a subset losing over 30% after 48 weeks on a high dosage. The weight loss journey for some participants hasn’t plateaued yet, indicating potential for further weight reduction.

See Also: Move Over, Ozempic: Eli Lilly’s Retatrutide Is The New Weight Loss Champion

Setting New Standards

This breakthrough comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s game-changing weight-loss drug, Wegovy, which helped people lose approximately 15% of their body weight. Lilly’s tirzepatide followed, causing nearly 20% weight loss in a Phase 3 study. Now, retatrutide has raised the bar even higher.

Implications for Obesity Treatment

While the efficacy and safety of retatrutide need further validation in a larger trial, the potential level of weight loss could virtually eliminate the need for bariatric surgery for individuals with a BMI of 35 or more, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman.

See Also: Ozempic, But Without The Needles: Pharma Giants Rush To Bring Weight Loss Drugs In Pill Form

Metabolic Manipulation

Retatrutide’s effectiveness seems to stem from its unique approach to manipulating appetite-controlling hormones. It mimics GLP-1 and GIP hormones involved in insulin secretion, and also stimulates a third hormone, the glucagon receptor, found in the liver. This could be a key factor in the drug’s benefits.

Additional Health Benefits

Beyond weight loss, retatrutide has shown promising health impacts, such as a 20% reduction in LDL or “bad” cholesterol, and an over 80% decrease in liver fat levels. These results suggest that retatrutide could potentially tackle obesity, diabetes, and liver disease simultaneously.

Read Next: Is Ozempic Right For Your Weight Loss Goals?