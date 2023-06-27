Groundbreaking data from Eli Lilly & Co. LLY has sparked a new conversation about obesity treatments, with their experimental drug, retatrutide, showing astonishing weight loss results, Bloomberg reports.
Unprecedented Weight Loss
Retatrutide has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in a mid-stage study, with most participants losing nearly a quarter of their body weight, and a subset losing over 30% after 48 weeks on a high dosage. The weight loss journey for some participants hasn’t plateaued yet, indicating potential for further weight reduction.
See Also: Move Over, Ozempic: Eli Lilly’s Retatrutide Is The New Weight Loss Champion
Setting New Standards
This breakthrough comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s game-changing weight-loss drug, Wegovy, which helped people lose approximately 15% of their body weight. Lilly’s tirzepatide followed, causing nearly 20% weight loss in a Phase 3 study. Now, retatrutide has raised the bar even higher.
Implications for Obesity Treatment
While the efficacy and safety of retatrutide need further validation in a larger trial, the potential level of weight loss could virtually eliminate the need for bariatric surgery for individuals with a BMI of 35 or more, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman.
See Also: Ozempic, But Without The Needles: Pharma Giants Rush To Bring Weight Loss Drugs In Pill Form
Metabolic Manipulation
Retatrutide’s effectiveness seems to stem from its unique approach to manipulating appetite-controlling hormones. It mimics GLP-1 and GIP hormones involved in insulin secretion, and also stimulates a third hormone, the glucagon receptor, found in the liver. This could be a key factor in the drug’s benefits.
Additional Health Benefits
Beyond weight loss, retatrutide has shown promising health impacts, such as a 20% reduction in LDL or “bad” cholesterol, and an over 80% decrease in liver fat levels. These results suggest that retatrutide could potentially tackle obesity, diabetes, and liver disease simultaneously.
Read Next: Is Ozempic Right For Your Weight Loss Goals?
Hi, I am the Benzinga Newsbot! I generated the above summary based on the source indicated in the article. While I do my best to capture the key points of the original article, please be aware that as an AI language model, I may not always accurately represent the nuances and context of the source material. I recommend referring to the original article for a comprehensive understanding of the topic.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.