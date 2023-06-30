Want Your Tesla Cybertruck In Black Matte Or Blue Satin? This Company Gives You 100 Wrap Options

Vehicle graphics company Wrapmate has launched a wrap configurator for Tesla Inc‘s TSLA upcoming Cybertruck, allowing users to visualize the truck in different shades and colors.

What Happened: The configurator offers nearly 100 wrap options, including various colors, textures, and finishes that can be applied to Cybertrucks nationwide.

The wraps will be made using 3M Wrap Film and will be available in satin, gloss, and matte finishes. The platform also offers personalized wrap designs created by its designers.

“Although you can't drive a Cybertruck yet, you can now wrap one!” Wrapmate wrote in a blog. The company added that it will start selling the wraps “soon.”

However, the configurator is not affiliated with Tesla. “Unless they want to be,” a cheeky message on the website read.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck’s stainless steel exterior initially didn’t have plans for color wraps, as CEO Elon Musk stated previously.

"Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing," he had famously said, in a riff on Henry Ford‘s famous quote about the Model-T.

However, third-party options for wrapping the Cybertruck exist.

Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event is scheduled for later this year and expressed expectations of selling 250,000 to 500,000 models annually at full production capacity.

