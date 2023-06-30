Rivian Drops More Hints About New, Cheaper EV: 'Design Will Be Distinctly...'

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN Chief Design Officer Jeff Hammoud teased the design of the EV maker’s upcoming R2 SUV crossover in a community gathering over the past weekend.

What Happened: The R2 will build on R1’s design, particularly its two-box silhouette and face. However, although the form vocabulary will be reminiscent of the R1, “the design will be distinctly an R2 and stay true to our core brand values,” Hammoud said.

The chief design officer was talking to the Rivian community gathered at its Venice Hub over the past weekend.

With a price range of $40,000 to $60,000, the R2 SUV will offer a more affordable option compared to the R1, which starts at an average price of $73,000, CFO Claire McDonough said earlier this month.

While maintaining Rivian's signature "adventure aesthetic," the R2 will showcase key trade-offs and investments carefully crafted by a dedicated team, the CDO added.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Rivian gave enthusiasts a glimpse of the R2 through an Instagram Q&A session with CEO R.J. Scaringe. Although details were kept under wraps, the compact size of the R2 generated significant interest, hinting at a versatile and nimble electric SUV.

The vehicle is expected to be unveiled early next year.

