Tesla Inc TSLACEO Elon Musk provided details on its upcoming Cybertruck on Wednesday.

What Happened: Cybertruck will have option packages and ‘lit’ third-party add-ons, said Musk. The Tesla CEO was responding to a meme about users wanting more tank-like designs on their vehicles as opposed to conventional ones.

Further, its door handles and side mirror could be removed according to the owner’s discretion, Musk said in response to a video of the Cybertruck prototype.

Why It Matters: Musk provided an update on the Cybertruck at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Cybertruck delivery event would take place later this year and it is better than expected, Musk said

"Cybertruck is the car I will be driving on a day-to-day basis," Musk added.

Since its unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck has been one of the most anticipated product launches from the Tesla stable and one of the most hyped vehicle launches of all time.

In a February tweet, Musk said that handling demand for the Cybertruck won't be an issue, but “ramping production” will likely be a challenge.

