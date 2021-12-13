 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck Can Be Wrapped In Any Color That's Not 'Nothing,' Says Elon Musk, Invoking Henry Ford
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2021 2:21am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the electric vehicle maker has no immediate plans to offer any color wraps for its hotly anticipated pickup, the Cybertruck.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to say the electric vehicle maker could offer factory wraps for the all-electric, battery-powered, light-duty truck, but not initially, as it is not a priority now and customers can get it done from a third party.

Tesla Cybertruck's exterior is made of stainless steel, which the electric vehicle maker said is a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, limiting the color options as it cannot be painted well. The billionaire entrepreneur said in another tweet that the Cybertruck can “come in any color as long as it’s nothing.”

The comment is similar to one reportedly made by the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) founder Henry Ford, where he said “any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black,” referring to Model T, Electrek noted.

The Tesla CEO went on to suggest that an "ambued gold/bronze color would be sick" on the vehicle in response to a user who suggested a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-themed wrap.

See Also: Dogecoin Tesla Cybertruck In Gold/Bronze Color? Elon Musk Says That Would Be Sick

Why It Matters: When revealed in 2019, the Cybertruck had single, dual, and tri-motor variants to choose from. But Musk now says the Cybertruck, which had been delayed to the end of 2022, has multiple updates.

Musk had in a tweet earlier this month confirmed the Cybertruck will come with four motors, one on each wheel. This brings it more in line with competitors like Rivian Automotive Inc (NYSE: RIVN).

Musk also confirmed the quad motor Cybertruck will come with four-wheel steering and a crab mode, saying, "Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab."

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.32% higher to $1,017.03 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

