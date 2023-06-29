RFK Jr. Says Will Not Attack Political Opponents Personally: 'Proud That President Trump Likes Me'

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to criticize Donald Trump on Wednesday and said he was flattered by the former president’s recent comments referring to Kennedy as a "common-sense guy."

What Happened: During the NewsNation town hall event, what the presidential candidate thinks about Trump, Kennedy said, "I'm not going to attack other people personally."

Kennedy also expressed his satisfaction with the recent praise he has received from Trump, despite the former president’s ongoing legal issues as the frontrunner in the Republican primary for the White House. "I'm proud that President Trump likes me," he said.

This came after GOP frontrunner Trump defended Kennedy in an appearance this week on "The Howie Carr Show."

"Just hang in," Trump said, advising Kennedy.

"He's been very nice to me; I've actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years. He's a very smart guy and a good guy," Trump said, adding, "He's a common sense guy, and so am I. So, whether you're conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense."

The nephew of former president John F. Kennedy declined to pledge his support for Joe Biden if the incumbent president wins the party’s nomination in the 2024 primary. “I don’t know what I’ll do,” Kennedy said.

According to a recent survey carried out by St. Anselm College, Biden enjoys substantial support among Democratic primary voters in the early-voting state, with 68% favoring him. In contrast, Kennedy is polling at 9%, while Williamson follows closely at 8%, reported The Hill.

