NVIDIA, AST SpaceMobile And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares dipped 22.6% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized offering of Class A common stock.
- Coherent Corp. COHR shares dropped 6.5% to $45.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday. Coherent and TriEye recently demonstrated laser-illuminated shortwave infrared imaging system for automotive and robotic applications.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 5.5% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares declined 4.6% to $399.50 in pre-market trading amid reports of the U.S. planning to revise its export controls on AI chips to limit China's access to advanced technologies with military applications.
- Canaan Inc. CAN shares fell 4.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares declined 4.1% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining recently announced on Monday it secured a credit facility of up to $50 million from Coinbase Global’s Coinbase Credit.
- MicroVision, Inc. MVIS shares dropped 3.9% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Tuesday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares fell 3.4% to $106.65 in pre-market trading. The Biden administration is considering new curbs on AI chip exports to China, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Now Read This: General Mills, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.