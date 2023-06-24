Trump's Niece Says It's Getting Harder And Harder For Her Uncle To Get By Amid Legal Challenges: 'I've No Compassion, No Empathy'

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, recently delved into whether her uncle's indictments have left him on the defensive.

Insulated By Institutionalization: Donald Trump is the same man he was in the past, spouting misogyny, racism and xenophobia while also showing an inability to control his impulses, said Mary Trump in a podcast with Deep State Media that aired on Friday.

The former president has lived his entire life institutionalized and never lived in the real world, Mary Trump, a psychologist, said. She added that her uncle has never had to worry about money or clothes or clean his own house.

“He’s protected by that circumstance as well …. Institutionalization sort of serves as a prophylactic against the worst for him,” she said.

Although this is the first indictment for Donald Trump in about eight years, he is still a free man, has his passport and is allowed to do the same things he has been doing, Mary Trump said. For such offenses, anybody else would have been in prison, she added.

Walls Closing In? When David Rothkopf, the podcast host, reminded Mary Trump that Donald Trump and his lawyers received the first batch of discovery items from the federal prosecutor in the Mar-a-Lago case, including information about who will testify against the former president, the ex-president's niece said Donald Trump will not personally handle the developments.

“He does have the ability to find sycophants to surround yourself with, to find people who will always tell you what you want to hear not what you need to hear it becomes very easy to tune everything else out,” she said.

Even though “the walls are closing in on every conceivable side, it’s not [that] there are no gaps here at all, there’s no tiny space for him to escape through,” Mary Trump said of her uncle.

In the short term, Donald Trump will benefit from his inability to comprehend that he could be in any kind of trouble, including potentially finding himself in prison, she said. Since he can't afford to show his fear or humiliation, he has masked these feelings with rage, she added.

“This continues to be a frightened little boy, whose greatest fear is again to be humiliated,” she said.

Mary Trump also referred to the slew of legal issues her uncle faces, including New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud case against him and charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

“I think it’s safe to say that it’s going to get harder and harder and harder for him to play it off,” Mary Trump said.

Unlike the civil trial, Donald Trump may not have a choice but to show up in person in the criminal cases against him, Mary Trump said. She added that the former president is going to be very busy being a defendant, being deposed and doing his best to pretend nothing has happened.

No Compassion: Mary Trump also blamed her uncle for destroying the lives of over a million people, dividing the country, using his privilege to steal from the American people and committing treason against the country.

"I’ve no compassion, no empathy because he has none," she said.

