Trump Faces Up To 400 Years In Prison And A $9 Million Fine Following Federal Indictment

Former President Donald Trump faces indictments as part of special counsel Jack Smith's probe into classified documents.

According to Trump's attorney Jim Trusty, the former president is currently facing multiple charges, including violating the Espionage Act, obstructing justice, destroying or falsifying records, engaging in conspiracy, and making false statements.

With the indictment, Trump could potentially face an extensive prison sentence spanning hundreds of years, accompanied by substantial fines reaching millions of dollars.

If Trump receives the maximum penalty for each count and the judge orders the penalties to be served consecutively, the former president would be looking at 400 years in prison and would be subject to a fine of $9,250,000, reports the New York Post.

For the charges of willful retention of national defense information, prosecutors will attempt to convince a jury to give Trump a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine.

For the charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, Trump faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine.

Trump also faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine for the charge of withholding a document or record, along with a punishment of 20 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine for the charge of corruptly concealing a document or record.

The former president, moreover, faces 20 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine for the charge of concealing a document in a federal investigation, as well as five years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine for the charge of scheming to conceal.

Lastly, the former president faces a maximum punishment of five years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years, and a $250,000 fine for the charge of making false statements and representations.

