'Disgrace,' Says Trump's Niece After House Fracas Over Biden Impeachment Move: 'As Long As Kevin McCarthy Is Speaker ...'

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump slammed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) as Republican lawmakers wrangled over the move to impeach President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, taking exception to the way he handled immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

The congresswoman sought fast-tracking, circumventing the normal committee process.

McCarthy reportedly opposed the move in a closed-door conference. He argued that investigations into the Biden administration should play out and the resolutions should run through the normal committee process before they come up for a vote on the House floor.

McCarthy also told reporters that Boebert should have talked to the conference about it as investigations are ongoing.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Signs ‘Not Good’ After Miami Arraignment: ‘Be Prepared For Anything..’

Incidentally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also introduced articles of impeachment against Biden over the handling of the border. She reportedly told that she had given the GOP members a heads-up about her plans.

Greene and Boebart reportedly had a tense exchange on the House floor and a Daily Beast report said Greene called her fellow Republican "a little b*tch" in full view of the chamber.

Trump's Niece Reacts: Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, commented on the development. “As long as Kevin McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order. #disgrace,” she said.

Mary Trump said in one of her recent substack posts that GOP leaders, like Donald Trump, aren't merely content with lying but are compelled to stir up violence as well.

She noted when McCarthy was asked if it is right for a former president to have boxes of classified documents in a bathroom, he evaded by bringing up classified documents found in Biden's garage.

Read Next: Best Depression Stocks