Watch: DeSantis Roams 'Collapsed' Streets Of San Francisco In New Political Ad Against Newsom

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a political advertisement in the midst of a “collapsed” San Francisco, escalating his ongoing feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

What Happened: DeSantis was seen in the ruins of a San Francisco building, criticizing Newsom’s leadership and policies, The Hill reported.

"The city is not vibrant anymore," DeSantis says.

"It's really collapsed because of leftist policies, and these policies have caused people to flee this area. They don't prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country, and the wreckage is really sad to see."

"It just shows you that policies matter. Leadership matters. They are doing it wrong here," he adds.

This comes after Newsom’s recent attacks on DeSantis, where he labeled the Florida governor a “small, pathetic man” and raised migrant kidnapping claims.

Why It Matters: A recent report from the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan think tank, reveals that California’s violent crime rate rose significantly. The data shows a 6.0% increase, with the rate climbing from 440 per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 466 in 2021. Disturbingly, the report highlights that aggravated assaults experienced an 8.9% surge, while homicides and rape saw increases of 7.7% and 7.9%, respectively.

The ongoing feud between the two governors has been escalating for months, with both politicians frequently criticizing each other’s policies and leadership styles.

This latest incident marks a significant escalation, with DeSantis choosing to film his advertisement in the midst of a collapsed San Francisco building, a clear jab at Newsom’s leadership. This feud is significant as both DeSantis and Newsom are seen as potential presidential candidates for their respective parties in the 2024 elections.

Newsom has previously stated that DeSantis is “scared to death” and will get “thumped” by former President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. This ongoing feud and the escalating tensions between the two governors could have significant implications for the 2024 presidential elections.

