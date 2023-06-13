Former President Donald Trump delivered a live speech on Tuesday evening, streaming on the platform Rumble. The prestigious venue for the speech was the Trump National Golf Club, located in Bedminster, New Jersey.

What Happened: Speaking at the event, Trump yet again defended his possession of classified documents and reiterated his previous claims of the FBI scattering documents found during the agency’s raid at Mar-A-Lago residence.

It's "another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election," adding, "It's political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation."

"This thing will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country but perhaps, even more importantly, the president who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy."

“Very sad thing to watch, a corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of a presidential election in which he's losing very badly.”

"No other president, even those who kept far more documents than me, has ever been investigated, let along charged with a crime."

Why It Matters: Earlier in the day, the ex-president made his first court appearance after being indicted in the classified document case last week. Trump pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The plea was entered by Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche on his behalf.

Trump is the first president to face federal charges in American history. Trump is a frontrunner in the GOP presidential nomination race for the 2024 White House run. Despite various legal challenges Trump faces, he said he would not withdraw his name from the presidential race.

