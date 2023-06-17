Top Apple Stories Of The Week: M2-Powered Mac Lineup Launch And Clash With Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Take Spotlight

It’s been an eventful week in the world of Apple Inc. AAPL. From the launch of new products to intriguing market studies and even a trademark tussle, Apple has been making headlines left, right, and center. Let’s dive into the top stories that kept the tech giant in the spotlight this week.

Apple TV’s Vision Pro Series: Apple is reportedly planning to revolutionize the way we watch television with an upcoming series that will take viewers on an immersive journey into the "Monsterverse" using its latest product, the Vision Pro headset. The exact premiere date of the show on Apple's platforms remains undisclosed, but there is speculation that it could coincide with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Siren Call: A new study conducted by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners revealed that Apple's iPhone has managed to win over a higher percentage of Android users than the reverse scenario. The data suggests that around 14% of individuals who bought an iPhone were previously Android users. In contrast, only 4% of Android users switched from an iPhone. Read the full article here.

Apple’s App Store Policy Sparks Clash: Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have joined forces in a stand against Apple's threat to ban Damus, a decentralized social messaging app backed by the Twitter co-founder. Apple stated that the Dorsey-backed social messaging app would be allowed to stay on the App Store only if they agreed to remove specific payment functionality. Read the full article here.

Apple Unleashes M2-Powered Mac Lineup: Apple has officially launched its latest Mac Pro, M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air, and Mac Studio, just over a week after unveiling the lineup at WWDC 2023. The highly anticipated devices are now available through online and in-person Apple Stores. Read the full article here.

Apple Hits a Trademark Barrier: Apple has been embroiled in a trademark dispute over the name "Vision Pro" in China, adding another chapter to its history of naming woes and potentially posing challenges for the launch of its latest device. The conflict stemmed from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.'s prior registration of the "Vision Pro" trademark. Read the full article here.

