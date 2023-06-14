Apple Unleashes M2-Powered Mac Lineup: Check Out The Specs And Pricing Now!

In a new development for Apple Inc.’s AAPL fans, the much-awaited M2-powered Mac lineup has officially been released. We have listed the specifications, price points, and other necessary information related to the latest release.

What Happened: Apple has officially launched its latest Mac Pro, M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air and Mac Studio, just over a week after unveiling the lineup at WWDC 2023.

The highly anticipated devices are now available through online and in-person Apple Stores.

Apple’s New 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

The highlight of the new MacBook Air is the incorporation of Apple’s M2 chip, which delivers performance gains over the previous Intel-based models. The device features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of RAM, making it significantly faster and more efficient.

The laptop sports a 15-inch Retina display, offering crisp visuals for an immersive user experience. Additionally, the MacBook Air boasts an all-new sound system with six speakers, MagSafe charging, an integrated Magic Keyboard and a high-resolution 1080p FaceTime camera.

It also has two storage options: 256GB and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

Pricing: The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is available starting at $1299 in the U.S. and $1,199 for education.

Apple’s New Mac Pro

The Mac Pro is available in both tower and rack configurations, offering flexibility based on users’ preferences and space requirements. Powered by the M2 Ultra chip, it features a 24-core CPU and a massive 60-core GPU.

This combination ensures blazing-fast performance and exceptional graphics capabilities, making it ideal for video editing, 3D rendering and intensive computational workloads.

The Mac Pro also comes with a minimum of 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage via SSD, providing ample space for large projects and files.

Pricing: The Mac Pro in the tower enclosure starts at $6,999 or $6,599 for education pricing. On the other hand, the Mac Pro in the rack enclosure starts at $7,499 or $6,999 for education.

Apple’s New Mac Studio

The Mac Studio has two variants: the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra. The M2 Max configuration features a 12-core CPU, a 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

Stepping up to the M2 Ultra model, users gain a 24-core CPU, a 60-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Pricing: The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the M2 Max configuration. The pricing for the M2 Ultra variant starts at a higher point due to its enhanced specifications.

It’s important to note that additional costs, such as monitors, will be required for the Mac Studio setup.

