Apple Inc. AAPL has landed itself in a trademark battle over the name “Vision Pro” in China, raising questions about the fate of its first-generation mixed-reality headset.

What Happened: Apple has been embroiled in a trademark dispute over the name “Vision Pro” in China, adding another chapter to its history of naming woes and potentially posing challenges for the launch of its latest device, reported AppleInsider, citing GizmoChina.

The conflict stemmed from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.’s prior registration of the “Vision Pro” trademark, which grants the Chinese company exclusive rights to the name until 2031, specifically for head-mounted virtual reality devices.

While Apple initially planned to launch the Apple Vision Pro headset exclusively in the U.S., the report noted that the situation could necessitate a change of name or negotiations with Huawei to secure the rights for the Chinese market.

It’s Not New For Apple

This isn’t the first instance when Apple is facing a trademark conflict. Despite moving away from the “i” prefix, the Cupertino-based tech giant initially intended to name its TV product iTV but faced opposition from ITV, a prominent British broadcaster.

The name “iPad” had already been licensed to Fujitsu, and both “iOS” and “iPhone” were trademarks owned by Cisco.

In the case of the current trademark dispute with Huawei over the name “Vision Pro,” it is more likely that Apple will persist with the name and eventually reach a resolution with Huawei, as has been the trend in similar situations, except for ITV.

Why It’s Important: In 2019, the U.S. government placed Huawei on its Entity List, prohibiting American companies from doing business with the Chinese telecommunications giant. This move was driven by concerns over national security and allegations of Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government.

At the time, the repercussions of the U.S. sanctions extended beyond impacting Huawei’s business, as they also had adverse effects on other companies attempting to sell smartphones in China, including Apple.

