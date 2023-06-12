Apple TV+ Said To Be Working On First Series Tailored For Vision Pro: A 'Monstaverse' Featuring Godzilla

Apple Inc. AAPL apparently has plans to revolutionize the way we watch television with an upcoming series that will take viewers on an immersive journey into the “Monsterverse” using its latest product, the Vision Pro headset.

What Happened: Apple reportedly plans to unveil an immersive TV show experience using the company’s first-generation mixed-reality headset for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

See Also: App Store Showdown: Elon Musk & Spotify CEO Call Out Apple’s Stranglehold On Twitter Subscriptions

While specific details about the series remain under wraps, industry insiders speculate that the combination of Apple’s Spatial Video format and Spatial Audio content will create unparalleled realism and immersion for audiences.

The exact premiere date of the show on Apple’s platforms remains undisclosed, but there is speculation that it could coincide with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

In January, it was reported that expanding on the vast Monsterverse created by Legendary, Apple TV+ has greenlit a new live-action series featuring the iconic Godzilla and the formidable Titans, delving into a family’s quest to unravel buried secrets and their profound connection to the enigmatic Monarch organization.

Why It’s Important: Cupertino, California-based tech giant, unveiled its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023.

While the tech giant’s first-generation AR/VR headset has received mostly positive reviews, its hefty price tag of $3,499 and its relatively heavyweight build made of sleek aluminum has led to many questions about its worthwhile investment.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Weighs In On This Apple iOS 17 Update: ‘Big, If True’