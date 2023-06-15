Unplugging In The Digital Age: Why 77% Of Adults Secretly Yearn For Simpler Times

Amidst the ever-advancing digital age, a new survey suggests that an overwhelming 77% of adults aged 35-54 harbor a profound yearning to escape the clutches of screens and social media, wistfully longing for the simplicity of an unplugged past.

What Happened: Unsurprisingly, those who vividly recall a pre-internet era display the strongest inclination towards an unplugged lifestyle. However, according to a new Harris Poll shared exclusively with Fast Company, even younger respondents, who hardly remember a world untouched by social media, have also expressed an unexpected affinity for an analog experience.

With 63% of 18-34-year-old Americans embracing the idea of returning to their analog roots, it becomes evident that the allure of a simpler era extends beyond mere nostalgia.

The desire to escape the constant buzz of notifications, the pressure of curated online personas, and the information overload speak to a more profound longing for peace and connection within an increasingly frenetic digital landscape.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that baby boomers, typically associated with a yearning for the past, were slightly less eager to embrace the notion of time travel, as 60% of individuals over 55 preferred to remain in the present.

Nevertheless, despite the overwhelming sentiment favoring an unplugged existence, the survey unveiled a paradoxical attitude toward technology. A resounding 90% of respondents emphasized the importance of being open-minded about new technologies, highlighting the coexistence of nostalgia and a genuine appreciation for innovation, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: The survey report comes at a time when we are delivering deeper into an era dominated by generative AI tools like OpenAI’s chatGPT and the relentless push by tech giants like Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META towards mixed-reality experiences.

Previously, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, expressed concerns regarding technologies like augmented and virtual reality and cautioned against the possibility of people becoming even more out of touch with reality and society.

