Apple Inc.’s AAPL much-anticipated mixed reality headset, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023, might not be suitable for individuals with certain health conditions.

What Happened: Popular Apple analyst Mark Gurman took to Twitter and stated that Apple might preclude individuals with some health conditions from buying or using its mixed reality headset.

Meniere’s Disease, past traumatic brain injuries, post-concussion syndrome, migraines, and vertigo are among those conditions that may make the use of the headset unsuitable.

Simply put, consumers should carefully evaluate their health conditions before investing in this long-awaited-for but possibly expensive device.

It is pertinent to note that Meta Platforms Inc. META, which recently unveiled its latest virtual headset, Quest 3, at a starting price of $499, also mentioned the potential risk of seizures and likely interference with medical devices in its Health & Safety Warnings note for using headsets.

“Consult with your doctor before using the headset if you are pregnant, elderly, have pre-existing binocular vision abnormalities or psychiatric disorders, or suffer from a heart condition or other serious medical condition,” the warnings read.

Why It’s Important: It was previously reported that Apple’s entry into the headset category could pit it against Meta.

Whether the tech giant will be able to repeat the “iPhone moment” or not is still a question, but it is possible that this rivalry against Meta could resemble Cupertino’s 15-year fight with Android maker Google in the smartphone industry.

Interestingly, although people have questioned whether the headset was worth its estimated price of $3000, others, like ex-Meta employee and Oculus founder Palmer Luckey says the device is “so good.”

