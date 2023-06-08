Elon Musk Says You Maybe Able To Use Starlink Internet On A Commercial Plane As Early As This Year

Elon Musk on Thursday said that Starlink services, operated by SpaceX, will ‘hopefully’ commence on commercial flights later this year.

What Happened: Starlink on commercial flights is up to Federal Aviation Administration certification and airlines, Musk added. The CEO was responding to a Twitter user.

“Can't come soon enough,” the user responded.

Why It Matters: Last year, in October, SpaceX announced ‘Starlink Aviation‘ to allow air passengers to access streaming-capable internet. Reservations are open with deliveries expected to start this year. “Internet in airplanes will feel same as if you were accessing Internet at home!” Musk said then.

Earlier this year, Musk responded to a report of charter airline JSX equipping its jet fleet with Starlink saying, “Starlink in aircraft feels the same as a high speed connection on the ground.”

Last month it was reported that Starlink's internet services will be available as a complimentary service on certain Brightline trains that serve South Florida between Miami and West Palm Beach. Brightline is the first passenger rail service to offer Starlink, marking Starlink’s foray into the rail industry. Starlink already does service the aviation and marine industries.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk's Boring Company Starts Final Countdown For Burnt Hair Perfume Shipping