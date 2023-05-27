Move over Silicon Valley unicorns, there’s a new star in town — OpenAI‘s chatGPT app has skyrocketed to success with a jaw-dropping 697,000 downloads in just eight days.

What Happened: On May 18, OpenAI launched its highly-anticipated iOS application for chatGPT, adding that an Android version was on the horizon.

Despite its initial release being limited to the U.S. and iOS devices, chatGPT’s app has amassed an astounding 697,000 downloads within a mere eight days, cementing its position as a leading player in the AI landscape, according to data.ai, a prominent app intelligence provider.

See Also: How To Use ChatGPT On Mobile Like A Pro

The latest numbers prove that OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot has earned its place among elites, becoming one of the most successful new app releases in recent memory, second only to former President Donald Trump‘s Truth Social, according to TechCrunch.

For the unversed, chatGPT’s iOS app is completely free of charge and offers effortless synchronization of chat history with the web. It also has a remarkable voice input feature powered by OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition model known as “Whisper.”

The chatGPT app is now available in more than 30 countries apart from the the U.S.

Why It’s Important: Although OpenAI had not explicitly hinted at the creation of a mobile application, the decision to venture into the mobile realm appears logical, given the tremendous success and widespread acclaim garnered by chatGPT.

Reports indicate that earlier this year, the AI-powered chatbot amassed an impressive user base of 100 million individuals, further reinforcing the demand and relevance of bringing chatGPT to the mobile platform.

It took Facebook more than four years, Instagram two and half years and Twitter five years to hit the 100 million milestone.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Wish Granted? Microsoft President Joins OpenAI In Advocating For AI Regulation