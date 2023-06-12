Trump Indictment Trial Preview: Key Dates And Times, Charges, Protests And More

Former President Donald Trump became the first president to face federal charges with news of an indictment related to his handling of federally classified documents. Here’s a look at what’s to come and how the state of Florida is preparing for a high profile court case.

What Happened: Trump is facing 37 criminal counts related to the mishandling of classified documents that were found at his Mar-A-Lago Florida resort.

“We now have two standards of justice in our country. The Democrat Communists want to jail their opponents while they protect the murderers who prowl our cities day and night, and other brazen criminals,” Trump said Saturday during a campaign stop in Georgia.

Trump has dismissed calls to drop out of the 2024 election and said he will continue to run for re-election.

For the federal charges, Trump faces the potential of $9.25 million in fines and up to 400 years in prison.

Trump’s Court Appearance: The former president is expected to fly to Miami on Monday or early Tuesday. Trump is expected to make public remarks in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday night, which would come after his court appearance.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to appear in court in a Miami federal courthouse, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tuesday’s hearing will be the first of several in a case that could continue throughout the 2024 election cycle and potentially past the November 2024 election.

Trump will be seen by a judge on the 13th floor at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Federal courts often ban the use of electronic media inside, which could results in media outlets scrambling to get stories out quickly from reporters who write their notes with tried and true pen and paper. Outlets will also rely on photos of Trump as he arrives at the courthouse, or utilize the use of courtroom sketches by artists.

For Trump’s New York court case, a limited number of still photographers were allowed inside ahead of the proceedings before having to leave.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon was randomly selected and assigned as the federal judge for the current case.

It is unknown if Cannon will stay on the case after Trump enters a plea and bond is set on Tuesday. The Miami Herald also reports that other Florida cities like Fort Pierce could be considered for the later trial.

Potential Protests and Increased Security: One concern that will be closely monitored by the state of Florida and the media is the likelihood of protests at the court and any potential security threats.

On Sunday, federal and state authorities increased their security efforts ahead of Trump’s expected court appearance.

Statements made by Trump and other supporters have been seen as potentially motivating his supporters, which could lead to escalated tensions outside the courtroom.

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me,” Trump supporter Kari Lake said while mentioning the membership of the NRA being among the many Trump supporters.

The Washington Post said a local chapter of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys was considering a pro-Trump rally in Miami. Several leaders of the Proud Boys were previously found guilty on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump encouraged protests for his court appearance during an appearance with Roger Stone on the radio Sunday. The former president called for the protests to be peaceful.

“We’re committed to protecting everyone’s First Amendment right and will continue to serve our residents, business owners and visitors while maintaining the safety of our community,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said.

The Trump Aftermath: Along with the new federal charges related to the documents found at Mar-A-Largo, Trump faces criminal charges in New York related to an alleged hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels.

As the federal case could take several months or even years to conclude, there is a possibility it might extend into the 2024 election period. This could influence voters' decision-making regarding electing Trump, considering he would still be awaiting the verdict of his trial.

The only rules for being a U.S. president are age, nationality and years in the country. Nothing related to crimes, convictions or even being in jail or prison at the current time restricts a candidate from running or holding office.

Likewise, Trump’s media company Trump Media & Technology Group, which has a pending merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has provisions in place that will keep Trump in charge even if he is in jail or prison.

Trump has maintained a strong lead in most polls of Republican voters, even with more candidates announcing their 2024 election campaigns. The next polls that factor in the federal charges could provide insight into whether voters are having second thoughts about electing Trump given the pending court case.

