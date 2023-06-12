10 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch: Getty Images, Intuitive Machines, Wearable Devices & More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, continued throughout 2022, and remain a focus of new traders looking for the next huge move.
High short interest and steep borrowing costs are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze.
Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates and several stocks to watch this week based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.
- Getty Images Holdings GETY moves back to the top of the leaderboard, gaining 11 positions from last week. Data shows 160.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 80.7%. Since going pubic via SPAC merger, the content and image marketplace has been a frequently discussed short squeeze candidate and topped the leaderboard four weeks in a row previously.
- Intuitive Machines LUNR moves up one position from last week to rank second on the week. Data shows 22.5% of the float short, up from last week’s 18.8%. The cost to borrow on the space explorer's shares is 331.7% for the week, up from last week’s 303.2% reported.
- AirSculpt Technologies AIRS moves to third place after the body contouring company topped the leaderboard for two straight weeks. Data shows 34.56% of the float short, down from last week’s 49% reported. The cost to borrow shares is 33.9%, down from last week’s 40.6% reported.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX moved down two places to rank fourth for the week. Data shows 76% of the float short, up from last week’s 63.9% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 8.7%, down slightly from last week’s 8.8% figure. The biopharmaceutical stock has made frequent appearances on the short squeeze list in recent months.
- Wearable Devices WLDS jumps 204 places to rank in fifth place for the week. Data shows 15.1% of the float short. A cost to borrow of 816% for Wearable Devices ranks as the highest on the Fintel leaderboard. The stock was recently profiled in the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for increased search interest from readers.
Stocks to Watch: Outside the top five short squeeze candidates, several other names are making big moves, including:
- PaxMedica Inc PXMD: No stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard, PaxMedica ranks sixth for the week moving up three positions. Data shows 22.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 293.2%
- RumbleOn RMBL: The online automotive company ranks seventh for the week, moving up four positions. Data shows 27.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 10.8%.
- Alimera Sciences ALIM: The stock in the top ten making the biggest move is Alimera, which moves up a staggering 1,765 positions to rank 10th for the week. Data shows 16.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 9.7%.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment HOFV: The sports company moves up seven positions to rank 12th for the week. Data shows 12.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 9.3%.
- Toro Corp TORO: The energy transportation company moves down 11 positions to rank 13th for the week. Data shows 55% of the float short, down from last week’s 63.9% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 23.5%, which is an increase from last week’s 22.7%. The stock previously topped the leaderboard for several weeks.
