Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Talking About Yet

Investors are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks and retail traders have countless methods at their disposal to uncover new information.

For some, this may be overwhelming.

Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors and casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of June 8, 2023.

Blue Apron Holdings APRN: The meal delivery kit company saw shares fall Thursday after reporting a 1-for-12 reverse split. The news comes after the company received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE in 2022 based on its closing price. The company has often been linked to being a short-squeeze stock. Data from Fintel shows 11.9% of the float short. The stock has received heavy mentions on Reddit throughout the week as a short-squeeze candidate.

MGO Global Inc MGOL: As the operator of the Messi Store, investors see MGO Global as a beneficiary of soccer superstar Lionel Messi joining a new team. Messi is set for a move to Major League Soccer to play for David Beckham-owned Inter Miami. Shares of MGO Global were up 79% Wednesday on news of Messi’s move. The stock is seeing increased attention linked to the Messi move. With rising sales of Messi-related products and a new fan base, MGO Global could be one of the biggest winners of the transaction.

Palantir Technologies PLTR: Shares of Palantir are up over 130% year-to-date in 2023 and hit new 52-week highs this week. The recent move up coincides with the company’s first-ever AIPCon held last week to highlight Palantir's growing artificial intelligence products and demand from customers. CEO Alex Karp said the company has received as many calls about its AI products in one month as it typically receives in a year. Palantir reported quarterly financial results that came in better than expected in May. A new deal with Panasonic Energy was also seen as a news item that sent shares higher. Investors are paying attention to Palantir at an increasing rate, with the stock the ninth-most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in May. The stock had not been in the top 20 searched tickers since 2021, suggesting a strong increase in interest from investors.

Yext Inc YEXT: The online search and marketplace company has seen shares jump 50% in the last week after reporting first-quarter financial results. The company beat revenue and earnings per share estimates from analysts. Guidance from the company for the second quarter and full fiscal year also came in ahead of Street estimates.

Carvana Co CVNA: The online automotive marketplace company saw shares increase over 60% on Thursday. Shares moved higher on an update from the company that said it expected its second quarter to see adjusted EBITDA of more than $50 million. The company sees an adjusted gross profit of more than $6,000 per unit for the second quarter, which would be up 63% year-over-year. Carvana has put an emphasis on improving profitability in recent quarters, with the first quarter seeing strong improvements and results. Along with the positive outlook, the company has also seen the stock mentioned as a top short squeeze candidate across Reddit and social media. Data on Fintel shows 64.3% of the float short for Carvana.

