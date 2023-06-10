Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Molson Coors, Tesla And Apple's Place In The AI Space

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "Molson Coors Gets Another Bud Light-Driven Upgrade," Teresa Rivas writes that the gains Molson Coors TAP has received in the wake of Bud Light's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney could be sustainable.
"Freshpet Activist JANA Makes Some Headway," by Carleton English, notes that activist hedge fund JANA Partners notched a win in its proxy battle with food and treats manufacturer Freshpet Inc FRPT after the company announced that it would hold its annual shareholder meeting in October and allow JANA to have four nominees stand for election to Freshpet's board.
In "GM Will Use Tesla's EV Chargers. Why the Drop in ChargePoint Stock Is an Overreaction," Al Root writes that investors are wrongly interpreting Tesla Inc's TSLA partnership with Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM for use of the former's EV supercharging network as a negative development for ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT and EVgo EVGO.
"EV Maker Fisker Isn't Afraid of Competition. It's Headed to China" by Root examines how EV start-up Fisker Inc's FSR decision to enter China — even with the intense EV competition in the country — sent shares of the company soaring.
In "Apple Goes Mum on AI As Microsoft and Google Dominate the Conversation," Eric J. Savitz wonders aloud whether tech giant Apple Inc AAPL has an AI strategy, especially given the fact that other major tech players have already outlined their plans in the AI space.
