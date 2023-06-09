Donald Trump‘s National Security Adviser and former ally, John Bolton, called on the former U.S. president to end his presidential campaign for the 2024 U.S. presidential election after being charged with 37 counts in a new federal indictment.

What Happened: In a tweet on Friday, Bolton said that if Trump genuinely prioritized the country‘s interests, he would align himself with the principles of the rule of law and withdraw his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

"Donald Trump should immediately withdraw as a candidate for president. Criminal charges are piling up around him. If Trump truly stood for America First policies, he would support the rule of law instead of continually flouting it. Withdraw now!" he said.

Why It Matters: As the competition for the Republican nomination intensifies, Bolton has hurled a series of accusations at the ex-president. The former Trump ally is also mulling his bid for the Republican nomination for the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Trump, late on Thursday, said his legal team had been told he was indicted in the Mar-A-Lago documents probe and was summoned to appear in the Miami federal court on Tuesday. Trump became the first U.S. president to face federal charges for mishandling classified documents.

Many Republicans, including Ron DeSantis, Trump's primary opponent in the Republican nomination race, supported the former president and denounced the investigation, calling it politically charged.

