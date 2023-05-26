Donald Trump's lawyers and top advisers have reportedly told him recently something he probably didn't want to hear — that he should expect to get indicted this year, again!

What Happened: Trump has been confronted with a grave warning from his lawyers and advisors that he should expect indictment again this year, reported Rolling Stone.

Several legal and political counselors have informed Trump about their expectations of an impending indictment, sources familiar with the matter have told the publication. The federal investigation delves into whether Trump obstructed justice before the FBI raided his Florida estate last year.

These revelations come in the wake of Trump's indictment by Manhattan prosecutors in April for falsifying business records, and the anticipated decision by Fulton County officials regarding election fraud charges.

Trump's lawyers and close associates have informed him that they anticipate he will likely face charges, especially regarding alleged obstruction of justice. They have encouraged Trump to brace himself for another significant legal battle.

Trump, however, responds with indignation, questioning the selective targeting by asking, "What about Joe Biden?" according to the other person familiar with the matter, stated the report.

Why It Matters: Whether the Justice Department will ultimately bring charges against Trump remains uncertain. Nonetheless, signs suggest that the investigation is reaching its culmination.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch and a close ally of Trump, speculates that "Democrats are so nervous about Trump running, they'll do anything," including filing indictments.

Even Trump's former Attorney General, Bill Barr, acknowledges that the documents case poses the most significant concern for the former president.

Two of Trump's employees reportedly moved boxes of papers the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor were scheduled to visit his Florida home in June 2022. Investigators find this timing suspicious and see it as a potential sign of obstruction.

