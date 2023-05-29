The White House chief of staff during Donald Trump's presidency, Mick Mulvaney, said the former president will probably lose the U.S. presidential election in 2024.

What Happened: Mulvaney told Sky News Australia, in an interview, that Trump will win the Republican primary nomination but will lose in the general election to a Democratic candidate next year.

"This one is going to be about Donald Trump."

See Also: Joe Biden Was Asked About DeSantis’ Proposed Trump Pardon, Here’s How He Reacted

"The Republican primary will be about Donald Trump, and he will probably win, and then the general election will be about Donald Trump, and he will probably lose."

Mulvaney served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from February 2017 until March 2020 and as acting White House Chief of Staff from January 2019 until March 2020.

See Also: Trump ‘Coming Back’ To Twitter? Columnist Says Ex-President Planning Spaces Campaign After DeSantis

Why It Matters: Trump and Democratic candidate President Joe Biden are currently polling ahead of others in their respective fields and a rematch between the two is still a strong possibility.

Recent polls have indicated that the ex-president is dominating the Republican presidential primary field but lagging slightly behind President Biden in the general election. As per a May Quinnipiac University poll, the 76-year-old Trump had 56% support from GOP voters, while his primary opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, sits at 25% support among the same voters. Yet in the overall election, Biden held a slight lead over Trump among registered voters, with 48% to 46%.

Read Also: Once A Trump Ally, Larry Elder Questions Ex-President's Appeal To Swing Voters: ‘Biden May Beat Him Again'