Joe Biden Was Asked About DeSantis' Proposed Trump Pardon, Here's How He Reacted

President Joe Biden laughed at the idea of presidents pardoning Donald Trump after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested he could do that if elected.

What Happened: Biden chuckled and walked away, waving at the media, when a reporter asked the president, “Did you see that Ron DeSantis said that if he became president, he would pardon Trump? Where are you on the idea of presidents pardoning Trump?.”

In a recent interview, DeSantis, who declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Twitter, was questioned about the possibility of granting pardons to Capitol rioters and the former president if Trump gets charged with federal offenses.

DeSantis said he would consider pardons for Jan 6. rioters and Trump. “I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who are people who are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive at issuing pardons,” the GOP presidential primary said, adding that it would be done on a “case-by-case basis.”

Why It Matters: The federal agencies and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are investigating several cases against ex-president Trump, including hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and ​​his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Despite several pieces of evidence pointing otherwise, Trump continues to assert his innocence in all the cases, calling them politically charged.

If Trump gets convicted, Biden may also have to consider pardoning the former president, although he isn't the only official who could pardon him. There are three ways the former leader could be pardoned: by a state executive, by the current president, or by himself, according to Politico.

