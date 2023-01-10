Donald Trump Will Lose In 2024, Says His Former Chief Of Staff: 'It's Not Republican Vs Democrat, It's...'

Trump-era acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said this week that the former president will not win if he ran again in 2024.

What Happened: Mulvaney said, in an interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt, "It's not Donald Trump versus Joe Biden or whomever. It's not Republican versus Democrat."

"It's Donald Trump versus Donald Trump and one of the people who can beat Donald Trump is Donald Trump. That's exactly what happened in 2020," said Mulvaney.

Mulvaney said a "bunch of folks" could potentially beat Trump in a head-to-head primary contest and named Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as possible strong contenders.

Why It Matters: In case the primaries have multiple contestants, Trump could emerge victorious, said Mulvaney.

The former official advised Republican primary contenders to "define themselves" and not go in as pro or anti-Trump candidates.

Mulvaney predicted a "very crowded Republican field" going forward just like it was in 2016.

A poll held in September indicated that a majority of Americans don't want Trump to run again for President.

Meanwhile, Trump announced his presidential bid earlier this month and termed it as "America's comeback."

This post was originally published on Nov. 25, 2022.

Read Next: Updated 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Where Do Trump, Biden, DeSantis Rank?