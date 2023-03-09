Former President Donald Trump reportedly told close confidants that if he is re-elected, he could pardon allies should they face charges from the current Department of Justice in two major investigations.

What Happened: Trump has been telling confidants since last summer that pardons for higher-level people would be doled out early in his term, which could undo efforts by the DoJ to hold such people accountable for their actions during the first Trump presidency, reported RollingStone, citing people familiar with the matter.

“This would be like hitting the delete-key on all of [the] DOJ’s work on these investigations — and be an opening shot in his next war on the ‘Deep State,’” said one of the people.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is conducting two investigations into Trump and his associates — the first involves the former U.S. leader’s activities around the 2020 elections and the second is on the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former Trump White House Lawyer, Ty Cobb, said that it is “undeniable” that if Trump is elected again he can “issue all these possible pardons related to the efforts to cling to power.” The attorney called this a “travesty,” reported RollingStone.

Trump has reportedly previously alluded to pardoning himself as well. Brian Kalt, a professor at Michigan State University, said that there is no clarity on whether he could do so.

“When people ask me if the president can pardon himself, my answer is: ‘He can try’,” said the professor, according to the report.

