Florida's Republican Governor Ron De Santis said that he will take into consideration pardoning Jan.6 defendants at the very beginning of his administration — which includes former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: De Santis appeared on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" on Thursday where he was asked the question surrounding a pardon for Trump and others.

Interview With Ron DeSantis On The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

"On day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive in issuing pardons," said the Florida Governor, who announced his candidature as president on Wednesday.

"I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics, or weaponization would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big."

Why It Matters: Significantly the timing of the pardons was emphasized by DeSantis in the podcast.

He said, "I will do that at the front end you know a lot of people wait until the end of the administration to issue pardons."

Trump on his part mocked the launch of DeSantis' campaign calling its Twitter launch a "disaster." Wednesday's Spaces event moderated by entrepreneurs Elon Musk and David Sacks was marred by technical glitches.

Trump is facing a slew of legal woes even as he has emerged as the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election. In April, he became the first U.S. president to have been arrested and arraigned in a matter pertaining to the falsification of business records.

