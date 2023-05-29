Nvidia CEO Calls For Urgent Action: Embrace AI Or Risk Being Left Behind

Failure to embrace artificial intelligence could prove fatal for businesses and individuals, warned Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, as he predicted a transformative impact on jobs and urged rapid adaptation in the AI area.

What Happened: On Saturday, Huang delivered a powerful commencement address at the National Taiwan University, sounding a clear warning to both companies and individuals: adapt to AI or risk being left behind, reported Bloomberg.

The Nvidia CEO emphasized that AI technology would transform the corporate landscape and impact every single job. While acknowledging concerns about job displacement, he stressed that those who possess expertise in AI would be in high demand.

“Agile companies will take advantage of AI and boost their position. Companies less so will perish,” Huang said, adding, “While some worry that AI may take their jobs, someone who’s expert with AI will.”

Huang also issued a call to action to the students, highlighting the remarkable technological advancements achieved over the past four decades. He encouraged students to pursue their creations with urgency.

“In 40 years, we created the PC, Internet, mobile, cloud, and now the AI era. What will you create? Whatever it is, run after it like we did. Run, don’t walk,” he said. “Either you are running for food, or you are running from becoming food.”

For the unversed, fuelled by immense demand from AI service providers, Nvidia, the chip design company led by Huang, achieved an unprecedented milestone on Friday as its value soared to an all-time high.

Why It’s Important: It is pertinent to note that in contrast to notable figures in the global AI ecosystem like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai, Baidu Inc.’s BIDU Robin Li and OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, Huang diverse by abstaining from issuing any words of caution, the report noted,

Previously, a survey report suggested that 61% of Americans believe that AI’s fast-paced growth could endanger humanity’s future and over two-thirds expressed concerns about its potential negative impacts.

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, signed an open letter along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and over 1000 others asking for an immediate halt on AI developments “more powerful” than OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Musk’s intention behind signing the letter, however, has been criticized as being “less well-intentioned” because the tech billionaire plans to launch his own chatGPT-rival called “TruthGPT.”

