Will Artificial Intelligence Completely Eliminate The Human Workforce? OpenAI's Sam Altman Chimes In: 'We Have Got To Be Cautious Here'

Amid the hype surrounding OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT (which powers chatbot), co-founder Sam Altman discussed several aspects of the technology in a recent interview.

ChatGPT’s Appeal: People are really having fun with the company's chatbot and simultaneously seeing the many ways in which it can help with different tasks, Altman told ABC.

“It is a technology that rewards experimentation,” he said, adding that people are finding real value in using it.

Future AI Changes: Altman said he has been surprised by society's creative power since the emergence of innovative technology. “It’s going to be the collective power and creativity and will of humanity that figures out what to do with these," he said.

On The Good And Bad Of AI: “We have got to be cautious here,” Altman, who advocates for real-world testing of AI, said.

“I think it doesn’t work to do all this in a lab. You’ve got to get these products out into the real world and make contact with reality and make our mistakes while the stakes are low," he added.

“I think people should be happy that we're a little bit scared of this," OpenAI's CEO said. “If I said I were not [scared], you should either not trust me or be very unhappy I'm in this job.”

Worst Possible Outcome: While conceding that AI models could lead to a set of very bad outcomes, Altman said that the one thing he was particularly worried about was the fact that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation.

As AI models get better at writing computer code, he expressed concerns that they could also be used for cyberattacks.

When asked how confident he was that the systems his company developed would not lead to harmful consequences, the tech entrepreneur responded that putting these systems out now while the stakes are low could allow for the creation of a tight feedback loop, he added.

Will The Human Workforce Be Completely Dismantled? Despite worries that AI could one day entirely replace human jobs, Altman said that humans are still a critical part of the workforce. He added that the GPT technology serves as a tool — not a substitution — for humans.

“With every great technological revolution in human history, although it has been true that jobs change a lot, some jobs even go away, and I'm sure we'll see a lot of that here,” Altman said, while elaborating that the human demand for new ventures is limitless. “We find new jobs, we find new things to do,” he said.

Altman said he is most worried about the speed of change caused by AI. "If this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts - that is the part I worry about the most,” he said.

The tech entrepreneur also said that AI can do good things if it is properly implemented. “It is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs. That’s true. We can make much better ones,” he admitted.

On Whether ChatGPT Is A Google "Killer": Altman ruled out OpenAI's competition with Alphabet, Inc. ‘s GOOGL GOOG Google Search. “If you're thinking about this as search, it's sort of the wrong framework,” he said.

Although people may use Google Search and ChatGPT similarly in certain instances, the two are fundamentally different products, he added.

