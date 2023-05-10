You Don't Need Coding Experience Or A Tech Background To Land This AI Job Paying Well Over 6 Figures A Year

So you are pretty sure artificial intelligence is the future and you want a job in AI before it takes yours, but you don't know how to code or have a background in technology. Not to worry! There's a new job you are likely qualified for, and it's paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

What To Know: Microsoft Corp MSFT-backed ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. It exceeded 100 million monthly active users in two months' time, making it the fastest-growing platform ever, and it's not slowing down.

The thing about chatbots like ChatGPT is they need to be taught by humans. After a developer builds a large language model (LLM), the program needs to learn to communicate. That's where you could come into play.

According to a Fortune report, people tasked with training LLMs to communicate in a useful way are being called "prompt engineers" and companies are offering prospective workers up to $335,000 per year.

That's right, you could be getting paid one-third of a million dollars each year to converse with computers.

AI prompt engineers are in high demand as seemingly every company is adopting AI in one way or another. Several big tech firms are racing to make the best AI chatbot. ChatGPT appears to be the clear leader, but Alphabet Inc GOOG unveiled its own version called Bard, and it's already releasing new AI updates at its I/O conference, taking place this week.

Tesla Inc TSLA has been hosting AI days for years and the company is quickly making progress on its Optimus bot. Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was building a chatbot competitor called "TruthGPT."

CEO of assessment platform Testportal Krystian Dabrowski told Fortune that "candidates from non-tech backgrounds can definitely find opportunities in the A.I. industry."

Potential employers in the space are looking for people who are persistent, can think logically, and are curious.

"Candidates who can provide more contextual information when crafting prompts will be more likely to receive comprehensive and accurate answers from the A.I.," he said.

Having some basic computer skills is important and a basic understanding of data science can help you get ahead, even if you just review free online courses on the subject. The good news is, you are early.

Experts are predicting that several AI-related jobs will be in high demand by 2025 and most expect that companies will hire based on abilities rather than prior experience. Study up!

