Cramer Hails Nvidia's 'Predictably Fabulous' Jensen Huang: 'Visionary CEO With A Great Track Record'

Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported stellar quarterly results this week, providing an opportunity for the chipmaker’s ardent supporter Jim Cramer to do some chest-thumping.

What Happened: Cramer’s years-long optimism regarding Nvidia is due to its “predictably fabulous” CEO Jensen Huang, Cramer told investors, CNBC reported. The executive has been a “moat for Nvidia” since inception, he added.

“Even in the choppiest of markets, some companies can transcend the madness in Washington,” Cramer reportedly said. Huang is like “Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said.

“We trust a coach like Reid to regularly pull off miracles. Why can't we trust a visionary CEO with a great track record to do the same?” he added.

Ahead Of The Curve: Huang has been ahead on the value of generative artificial intelligence and launched the H100 processor early on, Cramer noted.

“If you have enough Nvidia cards put together, you can enable all of this incredible artificial intelligence stuff that everybody's so excited about now. It's much more efficient than using CPUs — think what Intel makes,” the “Mad Money” host reportedly said.

Cramer said that Nvidia knew the potential of generational AI models long back and “had the cards ready for all who wanted them when Wall Street finally came around to generative artificial intelligence.”

Nvidia ended Friday’s session at $389.46, up 2.54%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

