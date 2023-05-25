Former President Donald Trump said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un would soon be his "friend" as he dug at Republican presidential primary Ron DeSantis.

What Happened: Trump, who is well known for coining pejorative nicknames of his political opponents, on Wednesday took to Truth Social to call Florida governor "Rob DeSanctimonious" and reiterated his "red button" claims.

"‘Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," he posted on his social media handle.

Trump’s social media post came a few hours after DeSantis joined Elon Musk on the billionaire’s Twitter platform to kick off his presidential campaign, which was marred by technical issues.

In January 2018, Trump, as president, made a provocative statement on Twitter regarding the nuclear capabilities of the U.S. and North Korea. He claimed that the “nuclear button” in Washington was “much bigger and more powerful” than that of Kim, emphasizing that his own button “works.”

Meanwhile, Trump also posted two videos on his social handle mocking DeSantis. The first video showed a Tesla rocket with "Ron" written over it crashing, while the other one was mixed clips from DeSantis' chaotic Twitter event and Trump's campaign launch.

Trump has often boasted about his strong ties with the North Korean dictator and has defended Pyongyang's series of missile launches recently.

