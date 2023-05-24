Donald Trump labeled the debut of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign on Elon Musk-owned Twitter a "Disaster" on Wednesday evening.

What Happened: Trump said on his Truth Social platform, "Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster."

The former president shared a video of an exploding SpaceX rocket to make his point on social media.

In a separate post, Trump said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) was the best "Presidential launch of the week" while "Robs was a catastrophe!"

David Sacks who also took part in the Spaces announcement on Wednesday said it was "by far the biggest room ever held on social media."



The entrepreneur investor said, "Twitter performed great after some initial scaling challenges. Thanks Twitter Team for adapting so quickly to make history!"

The live event saw 614,000 people tune in on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: The DeSantis campaign, which kicked off on Twitter on Wednesday, was marred by technical glitches.

Team Trump had mocked DeSantis for picking Twitter's Spaces feature to launch the campaign. The Florida governor is considered to be the principal rival of Trump in the GOP primaries.

"This way he doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him any questions," said Trump's campaign about DeSantis.

Musk said that all "presidential candidates are most welcome on this platform" in a Tweet.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Slammed By Miami Mayor for ‘Personal Vendetta’ On Disney: 2,000 Jobs Gone, $1B Fallout