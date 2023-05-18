Former national security adviser to Donald Trump gave a reality check to his former boss amid the former president’s repeated claims that he "got along great" with the world's dictators and autocrats and that they respected him in turn.

What Happened: John Bolton, in a conversation with CNN on Tuesday, said Trump’s perception of foreign leaders, particularly adversaries, and how he believes they hold him in high regard is false.

"Trump has this impression that foreign leaders, especially adversaries, hold him in high regard. In fact, the exact opposite is true."

"I have been in those rooms with him when he's met with those leaders. I believe they think he's a laughing fool," he said

Bolton specifically mentioned Trump’s references to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Why It Matters: In the past year, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Putin would've never invaded Ukraine had he been president. While Bolton believes if Trump was reelected in 2020, he would've weakened NATO and made it even easier for Putin to attack Ukraine and win

Bolton is also known to have been instrumental in organizing two meetings between the U.S. and North Korea under Trump’s presidency. The security advisor voiced significant concerns about Kim's previous statements regarding nuclear disarmament, with whom Trump boasts a close relationship.

