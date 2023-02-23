Former President Donald Trump defended North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's recent missile launches.

What Happened: Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the North Korean leader was "threatened" by planned military exercises by the U.S. and its ally South Korea.

"Kim J(o)ng Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as president, is not happy with the U.S. and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together," Trump wrote.

"He feels threatened."

While boasting about his close ties with Kim, the former U.S. president said that Washington had formed a close relationship with North Korea during his tenure at the White House.

Trump also slammed America's Asian ally, South Korea, for paying "us very little to do these extremely expensive and provocative drills. It's really ridiculous."

Comments from the former president came after North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missiles over the weekend in a warning to South Korea and the U.S. for extensive military exercises planned over the next few weeks.

Following the slew of launches, the U.S. slammed the United Nations Security Council on Monday for shielding Pyongyang and said it should encourage North Korea to engage in diplomacy.

