Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2023 8:04 AM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS shares rose 202.3% to $0.5499 in pre-market trading. Minerva Surgical was granted U.S. Patent #11653972 for "Medical Systems And Methods (For Resecting And Extracting Tissue)."
  • EpicQuest Education Group International Limited EEIQ shares surged 85.6% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday. EpicQuest Education's Davis College signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering.
  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB gained 62.5% to $0.39 in pre-market trading. Unique Fabricating shares gained around 23% on Tuesday after the company announced an accommodation agreement and new forbearance agreement to support a restructuring or sale.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares gained 36.1% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Smart for Life recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL rose 23% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Global Net Lease is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call on May 24, 2023 to discuss its merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.
  • Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO shares gained 15.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday. Onfolio Holdings recently posted a narrower first-quarter loss.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO gained 13.3% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. Aptose Biosciences’ board approved 1:15 reverse stock split effective May 24, 2023.
  • ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO rose 12.7% to $0.5780 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO shares rose 12.1% to $0.7416 in pre-market trading. INOVIO secured Orphan Drug Designation for INO-3107 from European Commission for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares climbed 11.3% to $29.66 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter said inventory fell 6.3% year-over-year.

Losers

  • CohBar, Inc. CWBR fell 19.8% to $4.02 in pre-market. CohBar shares jumped 223% on Tuesday after the company and Morphogenesis announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock transaction forming a company combining expertise and resources to advance a late-stage oncology pipeline.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT shares dropped 21.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced its MOVE-FA trial of vatiquinone did not meet its primary endpoint. The company will discontinue its preclinical and early research gene therapy programs.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY fell 20.8% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Tuesday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR fell 15.4% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Heartcore Enterprises shares jumped 92% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.
  • Ocugen, Inc. OCGN fell 15.2% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Societal CDMO, Inc. SCTL fell 13.7% to $0.7336 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday. Societal CDMO entered into agreement with Atossa Therapeutics to provide clinical trial services for Atosa's selective estrogen receptor modulator.
  • T Stamp Inc. IDAI shares dropped 11.6% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. T Stamp shares jumped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for an additional patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to its AI-powered, tokenized-identity products.
  • SeqLL Inc. SQL fell 10.1% to $0.5047 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday. The company recently posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS fell 9.3% to $0.9160 in pre-market trading. D-Wave Quantum recently hosted two government officials at its Burnaby offices to highlight the company's innovation in quantum computing.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. A shares fell 8.8% to $117.30 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY23 revenue outlook.

 

