President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who last month slammed President Joe BIden's envoy for visiting the opposition leader, on Friday, said Turkey shares good relations with both the U.S. and Russia.

What Happened: “Turkey is friends with America and Russia and those who are spiteful towards us in the West,” Erdogan said during a live broadcast, as per Turkish public broadcaster TRT World.

See Also: Turkey's Erdogan Says Election Triumph Will Give ‘Message To The West' In Barb At US

Erdogan's comments came ahead of the country's presidential elections, scheduled to be held on May 14. The recent survey by pollster Konda revealed that support for Erdogan was at 43.7% and for Kemal Kilicdaroglu — joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance — was at 49.3%.

This leaves the incumbent president short of the majority needed to win in the first round and suggests the election would go to a run-off between the two men on May 28.

Why It Matters: Erdogan is facing what could be his biggest defeat in 20 years after his popularity declined massively amid the cost of living crisis. In April, the food prices in Turkey jumped by over 50% year-on-year, while headline inflation, which peaked in October at 85.5% under Erdogan's leadership, dropped to 43.7%.

The Turkish leader has said that he "will consider any outcome at the ballot box as legitimate" and will do "whatever democracy requires," amid oppositions concern that he might be unwilling to transfer power peacefully.

Read Next: Turkey’s Erdogan Warns Greece Its Missiles Can Hit Athens — ‘If You Don’t Stay Calm…’