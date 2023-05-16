Biden Backs 'Whoever Wins' In Turkey Elections As Erdogan Takes Lead

President Joe Biden called for a fair election in Turkey and hoped the eventual winner would address Ankara's pressing issues as voters head back to the polls in two weeks.

What Happened: In a stunning turn of events, Biden and his aides find themselves in a precarious position as Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan takes the lead in a closely contested runoff race for the Middle Eastern country's leadership.

"I just hope … whoever wins," Biden said, subtly comparing Turkey’s first-round vote to his 2020 election, reported Politico.

"There are enough problems in that part of the world right now."

Why It Matters: Biden's comments come as a stark contrast to the president's previous stance during his 2020 campaign, where he openly criticized Erdoğan as an “autocrat” and expressed support for his opponents.

Biden's comments reflect Washington's delicate balance and uncomfortable realities. While Erdogan has been criticized for his autocratic rule and the erosion of democracy in Turkey, the country’s strategic importance as a NATO ally makes it an important U.S. partner.

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "We congratulate the Turkish people for expressing their desires at the ballot box in a peaceful way."

"The Turkish people get to decide what their government looks like."

Both Erdoğan and his top challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu fell short of securing a majority in the election held on Sunday, with neither candidate surpassing the 50% threshold. The country is now headed for a runoff on May 28 to determine the final outcome of the Turkish presidency.