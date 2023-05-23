Tucker Carlson For President? 2024 Draft PAC Backer Gets Cease-And-Desist Letter

A newly-formed political action committee, or PAC, to get Tucker Carlson to run for White House in the 2024 U.S. presidential election ceased operations after a legal threat from a former Fox News anchor's lawyer.

What Happened: The Draft Tucker PAC, a hybrid PAC that registered with the Federal Election Commission in April after Carlson departed from Fox News, received a cease-and-desist letter from Carlson's lawyer on Monday.

See Also: Tucker Carlson Still Under Contract By Fox: Will Media Giant Block New Twitter Show?

"Mr. Carlson will not run for president in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters," Harmeet Dhillon wrote in the letter obtained by The Hill.

"If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft' Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations."

See Also: Tucker Carlson Unlikely To Get On-Air For 2024 Presidential Elections Due To Fox News ‘Pay Or Play’ Clause: Report

Carlson’s lawyer accused the PAC was running it "for your own benefit" and later intended to sell donor lists and that taking funds would lead to donors' "disappointment and frustration." Dhillon added the PAC did "not have Mr. Carlson's permission or support to use his name, image, or likeness in your efforts."

This came days after the PAC started its campaign with an advertisement applauding Carlson for criticizing what they perceived as "woke nonsense." The ad was scheduled to run for a week on the Newsmax cable channel starting this week.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said earlier that a former Fox News anchor would make a "good addition" to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Carlson throwing his name in the GOP candidacy hat will be "good for the country," he said.

Read Next: Elon Musk On Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show