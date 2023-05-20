A newly-formed political action committee, or PAC, to get former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to run for White House in the 2024 U.S. presidential election is starting its campaign with an advertisement that applauds Carlson for his criticism of what they perceive as “woke nonsense.”

What Happened: The Draft Tucker PAC, a hybrid PAC that registered with the Federal Election Commission in April after Carlson departed from Fox News, released its first advertisement on Thursday, reported The Hill.

The ad is scheduled to run for a week on the Newsmax cable channel starting next week. "Republicans need a new leader, and Tucker Carlson is ready to lead," the ad says.

"No one in America is more articulate and pins down leftists in both parties better than Tucker."

The ad draws a comparison between Carlson and the late radio host Rush Limbaugh. "Tucker Carlson is witty, sharp, and mocks woke nonsense."

"Tucker will whip Biden in a debate."

Why It Matters: Former Texas congressional candidate and GOP donor Chris Ekstrom is the PAC’s chairman and financial backer. Ekstrom finds neither former President Donald Trump nor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis "fully satisfactory."

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said earlier that a former Fox News anchor would make a “good addition” to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Carlson throwing his name in the GOP candidacy hat will be “good for the country,” he said.

