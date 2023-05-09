Twitter owner Elon Musk reacted to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's announcement that he is bringing his show to the platform on Tuesday.

What Happened: Musk said, "I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever."

"Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," said Musk on Twitter.

Musk expressed hope that others, particularly those from the left, also "choose to be content creators on this platform."

Carlson and Fox parted ways in late April amid the fallout from the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a case related to false allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential polls.

Why It Matters: Musk said that Rewards on Twitter mean subscriptions and advertising revenue share but the platform was still working on software needed for sharing the latter.

Carlson had praised Twitter in a video he released and said it was one of the few remaining platforms where free speech was allowed, according to a prior report.

The former Fox News host said that he would bring a new version of his show to Twitter and was "grateful" to be on the platform.

In late April, Carlson received 72.7 million views on a tweet he posted that contained his first video response after his exit from Fox News. At the time, a Mashable journalist pointed out that the video itself had over 22 million views, which was still quite considerable.

It was reported earlier that Carlson was weighing his options after his exit from Fox News with one report stating that he was "plotting a media empire of his own."

At the time it was revealed that Carlson also had a conversation with Musk but no specifics were discussed.

A close friend of Carlson said that "he wants freedom." Carlson was reported to be mulling building a direct-to-consumer media outlet as well.

