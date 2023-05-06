Tucker Carlson Unlikely To Get On-Air For 2024 Presidential Elections Due To Fox News 'Pay Or Play' Clause: Report

Tucker Carlson‘s contract with Fox News may prevent him from returning on air until 2025, sparking speculation as to whether the news anchor could return in time for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: Carlson, who abruptly parted ways with Fox News last month after the company’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, has told people close to him that he desires to return to the air swiftly. However, his contract with the former employer restricts him from working anywhere else until January 2025, The New York Times reported citing sources.

A source told the publication that Carlson’s contract includes a “pay or play” provision, which prevents hosts from working with rival networks for the duration of their contract. To return, he would first need Fox News to agree to a deal allowing him to work elsewhere, the report said.

Why It Matters: Since his ousting, Carlson has been relatively quiet outside of a statement he posted on Twitter. Before his termination, the court records from the Dominion lawsuit indicated that the host had privately expressed doubt about the unfounded claims of election fraud that he had broadcasted on his show.

More recently leaked materials reveal the former host making misogynistic remarks, for which allies have accused the network of being behind the disclosures.

On Friday, Fox also reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters for America after the organization published behind-the-scenes footage from Carlson’s show.

