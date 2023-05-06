Kim Jong Un Planning New Threat? Think Tank Flags Secret Modernization Of Major Rocket Launch Site

New satellite images revealed that North Korea’s major rocket launching site is being revamped, indicating a possible effort by Kim Jong Un's regime to upgrade and modernize the facility amid U.S.-South Korea tensions.

What Happened: According to a recent report from a U.S. think tank, 38 North, there seems to be ongoing construction in a coastal area near North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station, which was previously used for agricultural purposes.

The Tongchang-ri rocket launching site is where Pyongyang has previously tested major weapons systems, including a high-thrust solid-fuel rocket engine, in December last year.

“It is unclear what this new construction will amount to, but it is likely part of the overall effort to modernize and enhance the satellite launch facility, per Kim Jong-un’s goals set forth in March 2022,” the report said.

Why It Matters: The move came a week after North Korea said it would strengthen its nuclear defense capability and assert its right to self-defense in response to the U.S. and Seoul's decision to deploy nuclear weapons near the Korean Peninsula.

The powerful sister of the North Korean dictator said that her country would stage more displays of military power in response to a new agreement that is aimed at countering North Korea’s nuclear threat.

