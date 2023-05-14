Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished Happy Mother's Day to "all," including the mothers of "lunatics and maniacs."

What Happened: In a post aimed at his foes, Trump said, "Happy Mother's Day to all, in particular the mothers, wives and lovers of the radical left fascists, marxists, and communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great country."

See Also: Biden Takes A Swipe At Trump — Asks Followers If They ‘Want Four More Years Of That’

"Please make these complete lunatics and maniacs kinder, gentler, softer and, most importantly, smarter, so that we can, quickly, Make America Great Again!!!," he added.

Why It Matters: Former president is fond of using holiday messages as an opportunity to take jabs at his political rivals. Last Christmas, Trump delivered greetings to "the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country."

See Also: Trump Refuses To Call Putin A War Criminal: ‘If You Say…People Are Going To Execute Him'

In his Easter 2021 message, he struck a very similar statement: “Happy Easter to all, including the radical left crazies who rigged our presidential election and want to destroy our country!."

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump was seen remembering her late mother, Ivana, on Mother’s Day. Honoring the first anniversary of her mom’s death, she posted a series of photos to her Instagram account. Ivanka wrote, "I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids."

Ivana, Trump's former wife, passed away at her residence in New York last year at the age of 73.

Read Next: Trump's Former Press Secretary Says Ex-President Will See ‘Wide Lead' In Polls Disappear Once DeSantis Joins The Fray